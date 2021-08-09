CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.19. 854,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,209. The company has a market capitalization of $337.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 100,104 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

