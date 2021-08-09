D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,681 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 154,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 71,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

SciPlay stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

