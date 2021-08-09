D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ILPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

