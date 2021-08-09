D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 5,867 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.