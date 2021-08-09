DA Davidson Raises Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Price Target to $41.50

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $41.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.70.

NYSE TUP opened at $23.96 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 95.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

