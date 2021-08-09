DA Davidson Weighs in on Modine Manufacturing’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOD. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $740.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.77. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

