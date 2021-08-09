DA Davidson Weighs in on Renasant Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant in a report issued on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

RNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $35.95 on Monday. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 846.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 386,530 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 299,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 113,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Renasant by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 93,741 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.