Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $131.92 on Friday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,729 shares of company stock worth $29,132,164. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,764,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,696,000 after acquiring an additional 112,801 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 756,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,055,000 after acquiring an additional 118,137 shares in the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

