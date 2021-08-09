Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Datadog's second-quarter 2021 results benefited from new customer additions and increased adoption of its cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform owing to the accelerated digital transformation and cloud migration across organizations. Solid adoption of Synthetics and Network Performance Monitoring products is expected to aid customer wins in the near term. Contributions from a solid cloud partner base, which includes Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, remains a key growth driver besides an expanding portfolio. However, increasing expenses on headcount expansion and marketing amid stiff competition from the likes of IBM and Broadcom in the on-premise infrastructure monitoring space are likely to hurt profitability in the near term. Notably, shares of Datadog have underperformed the industry in the year to date period.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Shares of DDOG traded down $2.27 on Monday, hitting $129.65. 172,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,387. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $135.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -763.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,729 shares of company stock valued at $29,132,164 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 34.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,696,000 after buying an additional 112,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 77.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 18.5% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 756,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after buying an additional 118,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

