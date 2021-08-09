DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1,571.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,982,000 after purchasing an additional 144,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.48 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.38.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.