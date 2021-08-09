DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 452.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,198 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period.

JKE opened at $283.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.99. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

