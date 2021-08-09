DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $56.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

