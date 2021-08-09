Decentral Games 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $810,498.00 (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $48.40 million and approximately $810,498.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $162.18 or 0.00354607 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00044873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00145028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00146822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,937.18 or 1.00444604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.83 or 0.00778052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 298,446 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

