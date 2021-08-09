Delcath Systems (DCTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 173.70% and a negative net margin of 1,551.65%. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.53. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

In related news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 31,850 shares of company stock worth $364,183 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delcath Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 1,218.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Delcath Systems worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

