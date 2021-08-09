Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of DKL opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 3.00. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 150.89% and a net margin of 27.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

