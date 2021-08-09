DermTech, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DermTech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DermTech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DMTK. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

DMTK stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.67. DermTech has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $124,644.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,929.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $48,554.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,694,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,203 shares of company stock worth $6,590,210. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

