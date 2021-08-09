Dero Price Tops $13.83 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $148.89 million and $1.05 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $13.83 or 0.00030108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,948.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.30 or 0.06803873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.35 or 0.01276098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00354728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00127320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.93 or 0.00580937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.40 or 0.00338206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.06 or 0.00280887 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

