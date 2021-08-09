Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €16.00

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRARY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

CRARY traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 38,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,344. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

