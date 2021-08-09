Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MKKGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MKKGY traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,913. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

