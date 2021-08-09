DEXTools (DEXT) Price Reaches $0.34

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $33.64 million and $199,247.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00052953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.89 or 0.00826105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00104848 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00039752 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 98,669,611 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

