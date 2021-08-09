Diamond Price Tops $3.02 on Major Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $3.02 or 0.00006545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $10.95 million and $78,290.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001862 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00070626 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,619,604 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.