DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

DBRG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,413,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,186. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

