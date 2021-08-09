DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Barclays

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target upped by Barclays from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DOCN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.70.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $54.00 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $63.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

