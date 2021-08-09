DigixDAO Price Up 19.1% Over Last Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $51.39 million and $24,769.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $606.89 or 0.01313148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00085754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.64 or 0.00823596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00105267 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 84,680 coins. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

