Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.79. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after buying an additional 1,360,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 280,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

