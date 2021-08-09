Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 5,499 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $21,516,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $108.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.52. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $4,846,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,517,731.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

