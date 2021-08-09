Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $493,000 Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Kirkland’s worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 255,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIRK opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $278.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

