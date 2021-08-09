Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $699,000 Holdings in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SharpSpring were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SharpSpring by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 53.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SharpSpring by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in SharpSpring during the first quarter worth $640,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHSP opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.08 million, a P/E ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.86. SharpSpring, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $26.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

SHSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

