Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tucows were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tucows by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tucows by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the first quarter worth about $3,993,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $77.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.57 million, a P/E ratio of 165.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.71%.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tucows in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

