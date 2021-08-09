Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Fulcrum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $8.10 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FULC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

