Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $8.29 on Monday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 122.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FREQ. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

