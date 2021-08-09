Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $48.34

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.34, but opened at $43.86. Discovery shares last traded at $43.86, with a volume of 49 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Discovery alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Discovery comprises 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.