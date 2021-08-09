DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16, RTT News reports. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DISH opened at $41.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DISH Network has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. Raymond James raised their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.46.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

