DOC.COM (MTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. DOC.COM has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $18,670.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DOC.COM has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One DOC.COM coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.22 or 0.00810761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00104714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00039539 BTC.

DOC.COM Coin Profile

MTC is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,228 coins. The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

