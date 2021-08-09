Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $104,136.00

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $104,136.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.95 or 0.00112130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Doki Doki Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.32 or 0.00820872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00103901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00039823 BTC.

About Doki Doki Finance

DOKI is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doki Doki Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doki Doki Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doki Doki Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doki Doki Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.