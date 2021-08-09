Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Downgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

