Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DPUKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DPUKY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock remained flat at $$11.78 during trading hours on Monday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,937. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

