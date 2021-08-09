Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of PLOW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,326. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $936.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $157.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.59%.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

