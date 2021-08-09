Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Gap Up to $39.79

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.79, but opened at $41.13. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $929.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.44%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.