Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 184,815 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 65,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.33. 2,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,806. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. Analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

