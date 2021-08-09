DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Northland Securities

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $53.43 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.67%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,674,973 shares of company stock valued at $180,634,997. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

