Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.09.

DREUF opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

