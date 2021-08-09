Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

