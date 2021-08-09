Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Increased to C$24.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

DRETF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.70. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.36. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

