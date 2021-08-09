Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Increased to C$24.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

DRETF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.70. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.36. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

