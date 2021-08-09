DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DITHF stock remained flat at $$5.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,423. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.