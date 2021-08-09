DuckDaoDime Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $12.71 million and $406,812.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.27 or 0.00026800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00045107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00144485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00148024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,770.27 or 0.99991685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.16 or 0.00775901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,576 coins and its circulating supply is 1,035,732 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

