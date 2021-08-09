Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $91.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,965. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.