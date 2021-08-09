Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE EIC opened at $16.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.02. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $16.71.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.