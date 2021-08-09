Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) were down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 325,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESTE shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.95.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $94,652,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,924,000 after buying an additional 1,336,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 968,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 158,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

