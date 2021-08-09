Eaton Vance Management Purchases New Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $83,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $25.60 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.02.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

